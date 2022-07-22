OSWEGO – It is highly likely that for more than 40 years, more people have enjoyed more camaraderie, more music, and had more great and memorable times at Old City Hall than anywhere else in this city and probably this county. That may now be coming to an end.

Local entrepreneur Ed Alberts has offered to buy the building that Larry Klotzko, who started it on a wing and a prayer from the deserted near-wreck it was and turned it into one of the premiere bars and restaurants in central New York, could not afford to repair under threat of foreclosure and a declaration of it as a dangerous building by the city of Oswego.

