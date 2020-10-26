WATERTOWN — Local businessman Dick Alexander has finalized a deal to purchase the old Globe Minimall building on Court Street.
Last month, city code enforcement officials confirmed a deal was in the works for Mr. Alexander to purchase the long vacant building from the Calvary Chapel North Country Church.
According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Mr. Alexander paid $85,000 for the massive building that was once the home of a variety of small shops in the minimall.
The deal closed on Oct. 16.
Mr. Alexander could not be reached for comment about what he plans to do with the building.
As its owner, the Calvary Chapel church had to get permission from the state attorney general’s office to sell the property because of the church’s nonprofit status,
City officials said in September the Globe building needs a lot of work inside, but it’s structurally sound.
In June, the Code Enforcement Office condemned the building after its back wall sustained deterioration of concrete masonry and needed to be repaired.
In 2014, the 43,000-square-foot vacant building was donated to the Calvary Chapel church.
Church officials had once talked about turning the former minimall into a chapel, book store, thrift store, barbecue restaurant and coffee shop, but those plans never materialized.
For years, the building also housed the Globe Store until its closing in 1973.
