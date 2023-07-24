WATERTOWN — Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao wants to put to rest any speculation that the Flower Avenue West course will ever be operated as anything but a single, 9-hole course.
As part of a deal for the city of Watertown to purchase the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park for $3.4 million from owner Michael E. Lundy, Simao and Lundy entered into a side deal to have a deed restriction placed on Ives Hill that would permanently bar the course from operating as an 18-hole course, as it has for decades. The idea was to enhance the deal on the city’s end, as it would guarantee the city owned the only 18-hole course within its limits.
Last week, Simao and Watertown developer Jake Johnson announced that they have reached a deal in which Johnson will acquire Ives Hill and operate it as a 9-hole course.
But Simao said the pending sale to Johnson has created speculation on social media that, while Johnson is limited to only nine holes for his course, there is no specific language in the deed restriction that would prevent someone else from also operating a 9-hole on what was formerly Ives Hill’s back nine in the town of Watertown.
Simao said while that scenario is unlikely, he wants to eliminate any possibility that there could someday be two 9-hole courses on Ives Street.
“That was not the initial intent,” Simao said. “The documents on record do not reflect the true intent of the deal.”
He said the city’s interim law firm mistakenly prepared a deed restriction that did not properly account for the possibility that there could be two, 9-hole courses on the Ives Hill site, which could cost the city the competitive advantage the city’s course, now known as the Thompson Park Golf Course, gained through obtaining the restriction.
“I wanted to make absolutely sure that couldn’t happen,” Simao said.
On Monday, Simao directed his attorney, Jan S. Kublick, to send the city a letter offering to file a corrective deed that would include language that specifically prohibits more than one 9-hole course from operating on the Ives Hill property.
“I’m doing the right thing,” Simao said.
Johnson will acquire just under 60 acres from Simao while Simao, under his real estate company Prime LLC, will continue to own the acreage farther out Ives Street where the course’s back nine was previously.
