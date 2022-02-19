Deere raises outlook as farm boom fuels machinery demand

Deere & Co. reported better-than-expected profit and raised its fiscal 2022 outlook as a booming farm economy helps the agriculture-machinery maker work past supply-chain issues, raw-material inflation and labor unrest.
Deere and other equipment manufacturers are benefiting as higher crop prices boost farmers’ incomes, giving them the wherewithal to replace aging tractor fleets. That and price increases are helping Deere stay ahead of rising production costs. The results come even after the company’s first strike since the 1980s resulted in weeks-long delays for parts orders during the busiest season of the year.
Supply constraints appear to be gradually easing based on indicators of U.S. factory activity, in an encouraging sign for Deere and other heavy-equipment makers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
The company forecast 2022 net income of $6.7 billion to $7.1 billion, up from a prior range of $6.5 billion to $7 billion, according to a statement on Friday. In the first quarter ended Jan. 30, net income per share was higher than the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Deere said Friday said it incurred a cost of $90 million in the first quarter tied to a signing bonus for union employees.
The company forecasts net sales in its production and precision ag business to rise 25% to 30% in 2022, while its small ag and turf will rise about 15%. Sales in the construction and forestry business will climb 10% to 15%.
Competitor AGCO Corp. earlier this month said supply-chain issues will begin to ebb this year, but that semiconductor hangups will last through the end of 2022.
Shares of Moline, Illinois-based Deere swung between gains and losses Friday morning in New York amid fluctuations in the broader market. The stock has climbed about 9% this year.
