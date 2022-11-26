Deere sees business booming

A worker operates a Deere & Co. combine while harvesting corn at a farm in Union Springs, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 2020. Paul Frangipane /Bloomberg

Deere & Co. is forecasting record profit for the next year as soaring farm income stokes tractor demand, allowing the biggest maker of agricultural machinery to boost prices.

Shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company rose as much as 7.6% last Wednesday to an all-time intraday high, leading the S&P 500 Index. Deere said in a statement that full-year net income will be as much as $8.5 billion — above analysts’ estimates — while reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that also beat expectations.

