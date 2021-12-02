WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday approved spending $50,000 to determine if the old St. Regis Paper Mill in Deferiet could be used for a solar project.
The JCIDA is working with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, known as NYSERDA, to conduct a feasibility assessment of the crumbling former paper mill in the village of Deferiet and the town of Wilna.
NYSERDA and Jefferson County also will share the costs of the environmental assessment of the property. On Thursday, the JCIDA board approved a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with NYSERDA to determine whether a solar project could be created at the site.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, the IDA’s sister organization, said “a lot of open area” at the former paper mill will be studied for a solar project.
“We’re dipping our toe in the water to assess the solar project,” said attorney Justin Miller, who represents the JCIDA.
Depending on the feasibility study, Jefferson County would foreclose on the property with its current owner, Deferiet Development LLC, which took over the paper mill in 2005 after the plant closed the previous year.
Deferiet Development owes about $1.8 million in back taxes over several years to the county and other taxing jurisdictions, Mr. Zembiec said.
The former paper mill contains a series of dilapidated buildings, some of which would have to be demolished because they are unsafe.
The JCIDA, or a LLC designated by the agency, would take over the property if a solar project could be created at the site. Under the NYSERDA program, a “selected developer” for the project would be sought.
The JCIDA would market the rest of the property for redevelopment, Mr. Zembiec said.
NYSERDA would retain a consultant to conduct Phase 1 of the environmental review of the property and proceed with a Phase 2 of the study if needed.
In other business, the JCIDA board appropriated an additional $300,000 to clean up some PCB environmental contamination found at the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center project on Arsenal Street.
The JCIDA board had already approved to spend $2 million to remove PCBs that were found under the floor of the building at 146 Arsenal St.
The $300,000 was approved because more work must be done to clean up the site in the 63,000-square-foot building.
While the board approved that additional work, JCIDA officials said they will not approve a change order to remove additional asbestos found in some pipe fitting in the building.
They said that the engineer, BCA architects, the YMCA and Purcell Construction will have to figure out who pays for that asbestos work.
