DEKALB JUNCTION — Mixers and ovens are at the ready as sugary creations will soon stir to life in DeKalb Junction’s newest business, set to begin conjuring up confections next week.
The Sweet Retreat Bakery opens for business officially on Sept. 21, the lifelong dream for owner Madison E. White.
“I always wanted a bakery, I just didn’t know how to do it,” Mrs. White said standing behind the counter at her renovated space at 4344 Route 11.
In 2012, Mrs. White began classes at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, then took a few years off. She knew she needed to return to finish her degree with the arrival of her first daughter.
Mrs. White returned to school and graduated with her degree in hospitality and tourism with a focus on culinary arts from JCC in May 2018. Her daughter was also born that month.
Still set on one day opening her own operation, Mrs. White worked for a time at Anatasia’s Bakery, Madrid, now Maddie’s. She said her time there was key to understanding the mechanics of running a bakery in the north country.
“I didn’t know what it entailed. So, she luckily hired me to do that and I was able to learn and see what it takes to do all the baking and keep up with everything,” Mrs. White said.
Now, with pantry stocked, equipment cleaned and dining area refurbished, she’s nervous, but ready.
The Sweet Retreat will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday initially, but Mrs. White said she’s seeing how things go then may make some adjustments. This includes eying up opportunities and events that could help her expand and garner some foot traffic like offering special deals to law enforcement and teachers or staying open late for farm auctions across the street.
She’s also serving breakfast sandwiches and breakfast pizza, hoping to cater to the breakfast crowd.
“A lot of people like breakfast and around here’s there’s not really any place besides Woody’s in Hermon that you can get breakfast, so that’s, I think, a good idea. I’ll try it out, see how it goes,” she said.
Mrs. White will also be offering made-to-order cakes, her special expertise confection of choice.
Hours and updated information can be found on the Sweet Retreat Bakery Facebook page.
