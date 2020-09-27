Delta to retire Boeing 717s, some 767s by 2025

Delta Air Lines said it will retire more jets earlier than planned as it cuts costs amid weakened travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Atlanta-based airline outlined the revised plans in a regulatory filing Friday announcing the completion of $9 billion in financing, including a $6 billion debt offering backed by its SkyMiles frequent flier program and a $3 billion loan. The debt deal was increased from a previously planned $6.5 billion.
Delta said it will retire its 110-seat Boeing 717s and the rest of its 226-seat Boeing 767-300ER jets by December 2025.
The airline also plans to retire its 50-seat CRJ-200 regional jets by December 2023.
It plans to record $2 billion to $2.5 billion in non-cash charges related to the jets.
—Atlanta Journal- Constitution
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.