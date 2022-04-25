Former Ruby Tuesday site being razed for Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN — Work crews took the first step on Monday to build a Chick-fil-A restaurant in City Center Plaza off Arsenal Street.
Crews started demolishing the old Ruby Tuesday restaurant at the location.
The 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open in the fall. Ruby Tuesday closed in 2018.
The closest Chick-fil-A restaurants — known for the “original chicken sandwich” — are in the Syracuse area and in Plattsburgh.
The restaurants have been known to create traffic snarls because so many restaurant-goers are attracted to them when they first open.
