DENMARK — The town of Denmark gave Kevin Hughes, owner of Carlowden Country Club, the green light to proceed with the construction of two cabins on the golf course property.
At the March Planning Board meeting, an amendment was made to the original special use permit application reducing the number of proposed cabins from 20 to two.
Mr. Hughes said he still plans to construct more cabins but must first determine how many can fit on the 190-acre Carlowden Road property in keeping with town building regulations.
In addition, a short form environmental impact statement was reviewed and a motion for a negative impact was approved in March.
The 20-by-40 feet self-contained cabins each will be one story with two bedrooms.
At this time, it is planned to have one of the cabins for personal use for the owners and workers and the other as a rental.
The cabins will be located in the wooded area along hole nine at the course.
“We had a lot of requests for play and stay,” Mr. Hughes said, noting the cabins would be available year round. “There will be the opportunity to vacation here in the winter and fall.”
The town board gave approval April 6 with the stipulation that the suggestions of the Lewis County Planning Board, regarding appropriate lighting and signage be included.
Each cabin will also have its own driveway and parking area. Sewer access and wells for the first two cabins have already been put in place.
Mr. Hughes plans to begin construction on the initial cabins in the next couple of weeks, then move forward with adding the remainder, ideally in late summer or in the fall.
Long range, the owner would like to develop cross-country trails for winter activity.
Mr. Hughes said he was pleased with the support of the planning boards.
“I feel this will be an enhancement to the county,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.