WATERTOWN — Denny’s restaurant on Arsenal Street has closed — this time for good.
Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at The Workplace, got word about the closing on Tuesday night.
She emailed the owner of the franchise, Feast American Diners of Murrieta, California, on Wednesday morning and was told the closing was permanent.
The company blamed “a lack of sales,” and it tried to make a go of it “but the situation was not sustainable,” she said.
Employees were told about the closing at the beginning of their shift on Tuesday afternoon but were not given an explanation or confirmation on whether it was permanent.
No one was at the restaurant on Wednesday and it was dark.
About 25 full- and part-time employees worked at the restaurant. All the Denny’s signs were taken down on Wednesday.
The Denny’s was one of the first businesses to close when the COVID-19 pandemic began March 2020. The Watertown restaurant was one of 15 in New York, including in Rochester, Geneva and Auburn, that Feast American Diners closed then.
While it was supposed to be permanent then, the local Denny’s reopened in October of that year. Others in the franchise did not.
In 2020, the franchise was required to file Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, or WARN notices, because more than 25 full-time restaurant workers were being laid off.
This time, however, Mrs. Mayforth said she didn’t know whether the Watertown restaurant employed that many full-time workers.
The building itself is owned by a New York City company, CNL Net Lease Funding 2003 LLC.
A Denny’s corporate spokeswoman didn’t return a phone call to a reporter and Feast American Diners couldn’t be reached for comment.
