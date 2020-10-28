WATERTOWN — Denny’s restaurant, one of the first businesses to fall victim to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and close, is reopening.
A sign that says “Hiring Within” has been prominently placed on the front of the Arsenal Street restaurant.
Outside the restaurant Wednesday afternoon, Denny’s district manager Jeremiah Verne said the restaurant is good to go with inspections, they’re just waiting on “computer stuff.” They’re looking to reopen on Nov. 2, but will at least be opening sometime next week for sure, he said.
Cheryl Mayforth, executive director of The WorkPlace in Watertown, said Wednesday afternoon she had not heard Denny’s was looking for new employees and would soon reopen. She planned to drive over to find out more.
“It’s is encouraging,” she said.
The restaurant planned on temporarily closing, then management announced in May the closure was permanent, shocking the 30 or so employees losing their jobs.
Ms. Mayforth was glad to hear about the jobs coming back.
“It’s significant,” she said.
The closing was blamed on the shutdown of the local economy, caused by the pandemic.
Several other restaurants and businesses followed in the same decision.
When the state’s PAUSE order went into effect, Denny’s decided to close its location temporarily and laid off its employees. The employees, who considered each other family, understood they would get their jobs back when the economy started reopening.
Janet Pruett, the human resources person for Denny’s franchisee, referred all questions to owner Ben Eranya, who couldn’t be reached for comment.
