OGDENSBURG — City residents will have at least one more chance to look at and ask questions about new proposed zoning ordinances.
Over the summer the Planning Department held three open houses to show the proposed changes to the public and to take comments.
Deputy Mayor Daniel E. Skamperle said at the council’s Sept. 23 meeting that there should be more.
“I would like the public to be aware that we have a new code proposal,” Mr. Skamperle said. “Andrea (Smith, the city’s Planning and Development Director) had two or three meetings this summer open to the public and I invited as many business people as I could, explaining that we need your input.”
Mr. Skamperle asked that the city hold a few more open sessions about the proposed code because he did not think enough people knew about the work that went into it.
The proposed code is available on the city’s website, Mr. Skamperle said, and that he had heard from a few business people but he wanted to have a few more open houses to make sure people knew what was in the proposal.
“It is still under review,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said. “I think it would be helpful to offer a couple of more chances for people to see what we are talking about and ask questions. The ones we had did not have a ton of people but there were good questions and I think people walked away with a better understanding. It really is proposed to, pretty much, revamp and modernize and make things a little bit easier to follow and easier to navigate your way through so it‘s more user friendly.
The more than 100-page document, which can be found on the Planning and Development Department’s page of the city’s web site at Ogdensburg.org covers every zoning issue from residential setbacks to allowable signs in different zones of the city.
The introduction on the website says: This update will streamline permitting and review processes and facilitate the implementation of Ogdensburg’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and Brownfield Opportunity Area plans. The resulting zoning code from this process will replace the city’s current ordinance dating back to its adoption in 1992.
There have been changes since that time, Ms. Smith said.
There have been zoning variances to individual properties over the years and in 2015 the adaptive reuse district was a big change to the plan.
The best practice is for a community to take a serious look at its zoning code about every 10 years, Ms. Smith said.
The adoption of the new code still has several steps before completion.
“The planning board right now has pretty much completed reviewing all of the comments from the open houses that we had this summer,” Ms. Smith said. “They also received some comments from the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Bridge and Port Authority.”
After the planning board completes its review, it will then go to the City Council, Ms. Smith said, which will have to hold at least one public hearing. It will also have to have a full environmental review from the state and a review from St. Lawrence County.
With so many variables, Ms. Smith could not speculate on a completion date, but did say that the planning board was expecting to deliver the proposal to the City Council at its second meeting in November.
No dates have been set for the proposed open houses.
