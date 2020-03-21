BRASHER FALLS — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced details of the awards for 21 large-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects across upstate New York, and among them is a solar project that will encompass the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.
“We’re still working on solar. It’s getting closer. NYSERDA (the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) has awarded the solar project between Norfolk, Brasher and the town of Massena. It looks like there will be some public hearings whenever we do get closer to starting out,” Brasher Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets told members of the Brasher Town Board.
North Side Energy Center, LLC, plans to develop, construct and operate the solar energy center on private property leased from owners. The project area includes approximately 1,606 acres of land. The center will have a maximum generating capability of 180 megawatts.
Project facilities will include commercial-scale solar arrays, access roads, electric collection lines, and electrical interconnection facilities.
North Side Energy Center, LLC is wholly owned by North Park Energy, LLC, which is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. According to company officials, “NextEra Energy Resources is primarily a wholesale power generator, operating power plants and selling the output to utilities, retail electricity providers, power cooperatives, municipal electric providers and large industrial companies.”
Among the other awards were:
Sandy Creek Solar: Boralex will build a 19.99-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Adams and Ellisburg.
Greens Corners Solar: Boralex will build a 120-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Hounsfield and Watertown.
SunEast Fairway Solar: SunEast Development will build a 19.99 megawatt solar facility in the town of Oswegatchie.
According to a release from the governor’s office, the 21 projects will spur more than $2.5 billion in direct, private investments toward their development, construction and operation and create more than 2,000 short-term and long-term jobs.
“New York continues to be a leader in developing large-scale renewable energy projects in a way that brings significant economic benefits and jobs to the state,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “With these projects we will build on our aggressive strategy to combat climate change and lay a foundation for a more sustainable future for all New Yorkers.”
Several of the projects are expected to break ground as soon as late 2020, and all projects are expected to be operational by 2024.
NYSERDA payments under these awards will not begin until projects have obtained all the required permits and local approvals, and begin commercial operation.
The projects are expected to generate more than 2.5 million megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, enough to provide power to more than 350,000 homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.