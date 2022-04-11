Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.