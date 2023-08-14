WATERTOWN — Developers are taking a different approach in their plans to turn a longtime vacant Factory Square building into a moderate-income apartment building after they were unsuccessful in obtaining a $10 million state grant.
Representatives from Greenleaf Community Builders, Rochester, attended a Monday night work session to explain to City Council members about refocusing their plans to the former Black River Paper Co. building at 629 Factory Square.
Tony D’Arpino, Greenleaf’s vice president, and Scott Burto, of WCP Consultants, said they’re refocusing on stabilizing the main four-story building before proceeding with plans to finish the project and redevelop two adjacent buildings.
“We’re taking baby steps,” D’Arpino said, adding that they would proceed with converting the empty building into apartments on obtaining financing for the project.
They’re asking the city to help seek a $2 million Restore New York grant for the project. They want the city to sponsor the grant application.
“I’m in support in what you’re trying to do,” Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said.
Called Carriages on the River, the facility would consist of 108 “workforce” moderate-income apartments.
In May, the developers were turned down for up to $10 million in Restore NY money for what was then a $34 million project with 138 apartments.
The developers have amended the cost of the project with a $12.475 million “stabilization” budget.
D’Arpino said he “was not at liberty” to provide information on other potential funding sources or on the timetable of the project.
Since not receiving the state grant, they have sought advice from Steve Hunt, the regional director for Empire State Development, and state Home Community Renewal officials about how to make the new state application successful, D’Arpino said.
The developers still need to acquire the property for $2 million.
The state has not announced a new round of Restore NY funding, but funding was in Gov. Kathleen Hochul’s budget.
Greenleaf also hopes to get three local organizations, Neighbors of Watertown, the Henry Keep Foundation and Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, involved in the project.
Greenleaf Community Builders, specializing in the construction of quality affordable housing, has completed many housing projects in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse.
The Factory Square proposal isn’t the only apartment building project in the works in Watertown.
There are plans for a 61-unit facility for the homeless and low-income tenants on Main Avenue and an affordable apartment building with 120 units on Commerce Drive, across from the post office.
