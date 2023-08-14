Developer changes focus of Factory Square project

A Rochester developer hopes to renovate the former Black River Paper Co. building at 629 Factory Square into 108 apartments. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Developers are taking a different approach in their plans to turn a longtime vacant Factory Square building into a moderate-income apartment building after they were unsuccessful in obtaining a $10 million state grant.

Representatives from Greenleaf Community Builders, Rochester, attended a Monday night work session to explain to City Council members about refocusing their plans to the former Black River Paper Co. building at 629 Factory Square.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.