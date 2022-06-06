WATERTOWN — Watertown developer Michael E. Lundy on Monday received the go-ahead to start dismantling the old Watertown AAA building and rebuild it in another part of the Washington Summit complex.
Mr. Lundy plans to dismantle the old AAA building, piece by piece, and relocate the structure in another section of the sprawling medical office complex on outer Washington Street.
Mr. Lundy had planned to start the demolition next month but said on Monday he’ll push it off until later, saying he’ll focus on some other projects.
Relocating the former AAA building is one of a series of changes that he has in store for Washington Summit.
He’s also planning to build a 2,000-square-foot office and maintenance building, out of which he will operate. He leases a building down the street on outer Washington Street.
In January, Mr. Lundy, managing partner in Washington Summit Associates, acquired the former AAA building at 19482 Route 11 for $350,000.
Once he dismantles the former AAA structure, Mr. Lundy will use the building materials to erect a new 4,200-square-foot office on Lot 7.
The building will then be leased, most likely for medical or professional offices, he said.
The land where it sits will be used for parking for the Commons, previously called the CANI Spine Center and Sports Physical Therapy complex.
As for the local AAA office, it’s now a short distance away in a 2,000-square-foot addition to the Commons main building.
AAA is celebrating its new home with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Two years ago, Mr. Lundy purchased the CANI building at 19472 Route 11 and its 10.16 acres from physical therapist and property owner James F. Pemberton for $3 million.
In the future, Mr. Lundy also intends to build a connector road for Summit Boulevard in the medical office complex that currently ends at the entrance to Samaritan Summit Village.
