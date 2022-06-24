WATERTOWN — Local real developer Jake Johnson is proposing to operate a summer resort on a series of islands on the St. Lawrence River in the town of Alexandria, a few hundred feet from the Canadian border.
In 2019, Mr. Johnson purchased 3.9 acres on Sport Island for $1.25 million from an Atlanta company and now plans to create the summer resort on the island.
According to Jefferson County planner Andy R. Nevin, Mr. Johnson has been renovating single-family homes consisting of 10, five, three and two bedrooms, as well as a boathouse, on Sport Island, Little Lehigh and three other islands for the venture.
He’s also proposing a marina with about 30 boat slips, a tiki bar and an event venue.
The site would be just a few hundred feet from the Canadian border, Mr. Nevin said.
Under one concept, Mr. Johnson, doing business as Sport Island Holdings LLC, would provide food service for the people staying at the resort, Mr. Nevin said.
“It’s one of the ideas he has,” Mr. Nevin said.
Mr. Johnson could not be reached for comment.
Soon after acquiring Sport Island, Mr. Johnson restored a bridge that leads to other islands, Mr. Nevin said.
The project was presented to the town planning board during a June 13 “preempt meeting” to outline what Mr. Johnson is proposing, Alexandria zoning officer Norris Handschuh said Friday. No action was taken.
The proposal is already facing major opposition from the Summerland Group of Islands, neighbors who own property on nearby islands, Mr. Handschuh said.
At least 45 people who are against the project attended the planning board meeting. They listened to a presentation by MBL Engineering, Mannsville, but could not comment at the meeting.
Neighbors are concerned about the quality of life and the tranquility of the islands changing if the resort moves forward, Mr. Nevin said, adding that he expects opposition will continue at Tuesday’s county planning board meeting.
Their seasonal homes have been owned by their families for generations, he said.
“It would be quite a difference,” Mr. Nevin said.
Watertown attorney Robert J. Slye is representing members of the Summerland Group.
“This is a residential neighborhood and they want to plop a summer resort in the middle of the islands,” he said. “It would change the entire character of the islands.”
The project would be within 500 feet of the closest neighbor, making it difficult to restrict the resort from the nearby islands and neighboring homes, Mr. Slye said.
The town planning board, which will need to approve the site plans, has scheduled a public hearing on the project for July 18.
The county planning board will discuss the project during a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
