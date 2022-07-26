Developer buys former Wing Wagon building

Developer Jake Johnson has purchased the former Wing Wagon building, 71-73 Public Square, Watertown, for $279,000. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Developer Jake Johnson has purchased another downtown property.

Mr. Johnson has acquired the former Wing Wagon building at 71-73 Public Square for $279,000. The closing was on July 20, according to the Jefferson County clerk’s office.

