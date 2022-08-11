WATERTOWN — Real estate developer Jake Johnson has acquired another piece of property, this time the Clinton Court apartments for $3.5 million.
He and his partners, cousins Matthew Waldroff and Ben Waldroff, closed on the deal Thursday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
WATERTOWN — Real estate developer Jake Johnson has acquired another piece of property, this time the Clinton Court apartments for $3.5 million.
He and his partners, cousins Matthew Waldroff and Ben Waldroff, closed on the deal Thursday.
In recent years, they’ve purchased a series of other buildings together, including Kelsey Creek Apartments and 101-105 Public Square.
They are purchasing the Clinton Court property at 150 Clinton St. from a family who built the 42-unit complex in 1962 and has continued to own it, Mr. Johnson said. Christa Spicer Matthews and her brothers Casey and Michael sold it to them, he said.
Calling it a “turn key” acquisition, the three partners plan to do some landscaping on the property and redo a parking lot, he said.
“It’s in pretty good shape,” Mr. Johnson said.
Clinton Court is currently assessed at $1,308,600, according to city property records.
Mr. Johnson also owns Riverview Apartments, 497 Newell St. and Washington Street Manor.
At this point, Mr. Johnson has developed about 300 commercial units and 300 residential units in Watertown and another 130 apartments in Rochester.
In June, Mr. Johnson acquired the Paddock Arcade and three other buildings — Barton & Loguidice, Key Bank and the building next to the arcade — for $4.55 million.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.