County votes down Sport Island resort

Sport Island on the St. Lawrence River in the town of Alexandria. Provided photo

ALEXANDRIA — Developer Jake Johnson has notified the town’s planning board that he’s pulling his plans to operate a summer resort on three islands on the St. Lawrence River.

Alexandria Zoning Officer Norris Handschuh said that Mr. Johnson decided to pull the project last week after the planning board tabled the proposal during a July 18 meeting about the summer resort on Sport Island and two adjoining islands.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.