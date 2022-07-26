ALEXANDRIA — Developer Jake Johnson has notified the town’s planning board that he’s pulling his plans to operate a summer resort on three islands on the St. Lawrence River.
Alexandria Zoning Officer Norris Handschuh said that Mr. Johnson decided to pull the project last week after the planning board tabled the proposal during a July 18 meeting about the summer resort on Sport Island and two adjoining islands.
Mr. Johnson, who acquired Sport Island in 2019 for $1.25 million, said he withdrew the application.
“We’ll reach out to neighboring property owners to address any concerns that they have,” Mr. Johnson said Wednesday.
The resort was proposed to consist of a 10-bed mansion and 14 other beds in five single-family houses on the three islands, a few hundred feet from the Canadian border. The proposal also called for creating a pair of 110-foot docks with 30 slips.
The resort was proposed to include a tiki bar and an event venue for weddings, family reunions and corporate meetings.
But the project was met by opposition by neighbors, contending that the resort would change the character of the islands, expressing concerns that it would be a commercial venture in a serene area of the Thousand Islands.
They were worried about noise, boat traffic, the number of guests the resort would accommodate and the type of events held there.
Mr. Handschuh said the town will wait to see if Mr. Johnson contacts the planning board again about the proposal.
“We don’t know what’s going on it with it,” Mr. Handschuh said Wednesday. “We don’t know anything. It’s wait and see.”
In a rare move, the Jefferson County Planning Board unanimously voted in July against the proposal, sending it back to the town planning board for its consideration.
Some neighboring property owners said their seasonal homes have been owned by their families for generations.
The project was initially presented to the town planning board during a June 13 “preempt meeting” to outline what Mr. Johnson was proposing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.