WATERTOWN — A 357-unit townhouse complex off Route 202 first proposed seven years ago is back on the drawing board.
Town of Watertown town clerk and Planning Board co-chair Pamela D. DeSormo said she recently got a phone call from the developer, Morgan Route 202 East LLC, which expressed renewed interest in the housing project on a 47.58-acre site behind the Walmart store on Route 3.
The company asked to put the project on next Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting agenda for a site plan review.
The project, just north of the Walmart store, would be the same as the one that was proposed in 2014, the company representative told Mrs. Desormo.
“It’s a big project,” she said.
The townhouses were first proposed as a sister project to Preserve at Autumn Ridge, a 394-unit townhouse complex across the street on Route 202 that Morgan Management owned. It was proposed at a time when a series of apartment complexes were built for a Fort Drum housing shortage.
But then the housing market dried up and the proposed townhouses never came to fruition.
At the time, the company also asked unsuccessfully for a tax-abatement package from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency. Without the tax-abatement, Morgan stopped pursuing the project.
The two- and three-bedroom rental units would have the same layout as those in the Autumn Ridge complex. They were originally slated to be finished by fall 2017.
Mrs. Desormo said the developer will have to go through the site plan review process all over again because it’s been so many years since it was previously approved.
In 2019, Morgan Management — one of the biggest developers in Western New York — got into legal trouble when founder and CEO Robert C. Morgan and six other company officers were indicted on sweeping federal charges, alleging bank and wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.
But now the company is back in the picture with the project.
Mr. Morgan’s 1170 Pittsford-Victor Road address is listed with the Jefferson County Real Property Department as the same address as the owner of the 48-acre site of the new townhouse project. The property is currently assessed at $672,100.
Mr. Morgan was indicted, along with his son, Todd Morgan, real estate broker Frank Giacobbe and Frank Tremiti, a former director of finance at Morgan Management. The case is still pending in federal court.
Two other people, including Mr. Morgan’s nephew Kevin Morgan and the company’s former Chief Operating Officer Scott Creswell, have pleaded guilty to the charges.
Amid the legal troubles, the 394 townhouses were sold to a similarly named company with no family ties, said Lyle V. Eaton, chief financial officer for the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency. Along with about 80 other properties it owned, Morgan Management sold the Preserve at Autumn Ridge to new owner, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pa.
A call for comment from Morgan Management went unanswered.
