WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country has a new board member.
Last week, the City Council appointed Mary Doheny to the DANC board.
She replaces John B. Johnson Jr., chairman of the board of Johnson Newspaper Corp. and retired CEO of Johnson Newspapers and retired editor and co-publisher of the Watertown Daily Times. Mr. Johnson is an original member of the DANC board.
For several years, Ms. Doheny had been serving as a non-voting DANC board member.
