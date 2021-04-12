WATERTOWN — In February, the Development Authority of the North Country began soliciting input from St. Lawrence County residents about their internet needs and affordability, and more than 1,500 people have responded to their survey.
Now, the survey period is half over, but DANC officials said they need more surveys returned to make sure they’re aware of areas that are unserved or underserved by broadband access.
They say more responses are particularly needed from the towns of Louisville, Waddington, Madrid, Gouverneur, Norfolk, Hopkinton, Edwards, Fowler and Oswegatchie. But additional surveys from all towns are welcome.
So far, more than 11% of the respondents have reported that they have no internet access. Of those with access, 34% say they are not able to purchase the speed they need.
Residents can take the survey from any computer or mobile device, including smart phones, at www.stlawrencecountybroadband.com. Anyone without internet access can check to see if public access is available at their local library. The St. Lawrence County Planning Office can also assist those without internet access by calling 315-379-2292.
The project between county officials and DANC is designed to show the location of unserved and underserved areas in the county in terms of broadband access. The data that’s collected from St. Lawrence County residents and businesses will be mapped to determine where the needs are, and the information will be used to develop an action plan to address those needs. Similar surveys have also been done in Lewis County in November and Jefferson County in January.
The broadband survey is tailored to ask questions pertinent to homes and businesses both with and without access to broadband. Respondents need to enter an address and indicate whether it is for a home or business and will then proceed to a survey designed to collect information on the demand for services unique to their locations. Seasonal residents taking the survey must use their St. Lawrence County addresses. The address is an important piece of information because it will help identify where the greatest needs are in the county, but it will not be released to any third party.
The survey is broken into two groups — anyone taking the survey from their home or business, or from a mobile device connected to the home’s Wi-Fi is asked to take a “Survey and Speed Test.” Those who are taking the survey from a public location because they have no internet, are not at their home or business, or are taking a survey from a mobile device not connected to the home’s Wi-Fi are asked to skip the speed test and take the survey only. Seasonal residents should skip the speed test and include the address of their property in St. Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.