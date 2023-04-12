LOWVILLE — Naturally Lewis, the economic development group for Lewis County, will hold a conference focused on what it takes to build businesses and a strong rural economy under the theme “From the Ground Up,” during its second economic development conference.
The day-long event is slated for May 17 at the Three Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In contrast with economic development conferences done in years past focused on projects relating to the county’s comprehensive plan, Mrs. Davis said this conference is “more to inspire and educate by sharing the success stories that have happened even region-wide.”
“The shift this year is that there is going to be more individual reflection, like, ‘what’s your place in this community?’” she said. “We’re in the business of helping people whether we like to admit that or not. Economical development is about helping people... so how can we create conversations and inspire the people in that room to do all the great things out in the community? That’s what I’m really excited for.”
With topics including customer discovery, business and project funding, marketing and business planning, the conference offers participants a condensed version of Naturally Lewis’ DBA Lewis program which helps entrepreneurs start or grow their businesses through all-encompassing support to help the business owner negotiate those topics and others.
Networking opportunities also will be woven through the conference, along with an emphasis on building successful partnerships.
“What I’ve learned is that people constantly need inspiration and they want inspiration. They want to be able to talk about things with like-minded individuals so while they might come in thinking they can already do all of these things, they will leave having learned something new, met someone new that they can partner with and utilize for their own purpose and they’re going to leave feeling inspired,” said Mrs. Davis. “It’s all about positivity and the successes that are happening.” Mrs. Davis said the conference’s approach to the development topic reflects a larger shift in the economic development sector, adding that heavy focus on one or two industries to hold up local economies and actively recruiting a manufacturer or other large project to come to the area at trade shows — “luring the big fish” — happens only rarely now and “every single economic development agency is thinking about that.”
“The whole economic development field has changed dramatically because we are now starting to recognize that it isn’t just about job creation and enhancing the tax base — which is the traditional definition of economic development. It has become all of the things like workforce development, child care, downtown revitalization, placemaking, housing,.. It encompasses so many things that economic development agencies have had to think about how to diversify the services they can offer,” she said.
Entrepreneurial program director for the Adirondack North Country Association, Dani Delani, will be the keynote speaker on the topic of “growing local economies.”
For more information and to register for the event, go to the events section of naturallylewis.com
