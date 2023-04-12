Session set on how to grow businesses

LOWVILLE — Naturally Lewis, the economic development group for Lewis County, will hold a conference focused on what it takes to build businesses and a strong rural economy under the theme “From the Ground Up,” during its second economic development conference.

The day-long event is slated for May 17 at the Three Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.