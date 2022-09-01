Alexandria enacts pause on island development

The Alexandria Town Board on Thursday approved a yearlong moratorium on island development in the marine residential district, which includes Sport Island on the St. Lawrence River. Provided photo

ALEXANDRIA — All three town board members who attended Thursday’s public hearing for a moratorium on island development in the marine residential district voted in favor of the yearlong measure.

Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet, Deputy Supervisor Michael Fayette and board member Ron Thomson voted in favor of the moratorium.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.