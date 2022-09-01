ALEXANDRIA — All three town board members who attended Thursday’s public hearing for a moratorium on island development in the marine residential district voted in favor of the yearlong measure.
Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet, Deputy Supervisor Michael Fayette and board member Ron Thomson voted in favor of the moratorium.
Christopher Ward, a summer resident on Summerland Island, said that the moratorium is an opportunity for the town to review its zoning laws.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the town to sort of consider the zoning laws and what uses are appropriate in various regions,” he said. “We think it’s a great opportunity to put a pause on things, take a detailed review and get public comments on what the zoning laws should look like.”
On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Planning Board unanimously agreed that the town should impose a moratorium on island development.
Since the county planning board voted in favor of the moratorium, the town board only needed the majority, three votes out of five, to enact the moratorium.
The moratorium was proposed after real estate developer Jake Johnson made plans to build a summer resort on Sport Island and two other islands nearby on the St. Lawrence River. He withdrew his plans after opposition from residents living on the islands near Sport Island.
The marine residential district allows for commercial operations. Mr. Sweet said that the commercial operation must be “unique and they have to be within the character of the neighborhood.”
“We have some concerns, and it wasn’t with just the most recent project that applied, we’ve had a couple others that applied that raised some concerns amongst the (planning) board members,” he said. “We have been talking for a few months now about updating our zoning ordinance, and the marine residential area is the … area that needs the most amount of updating.”
The moratorium will allow the town to review the ordinances, Mr. Sweet said.
The yearlong moratorium began Thursday night.
