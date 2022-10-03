DiBartolo named Residential Mortgage Team Leader, Banking Officer

OSWEGO – Joleen DiBartolo has been named Residential Mortgage Team Leader, Banking Officer at Pathfinder Bank, according to Ron G. Tascarella, First Vice President, Chief Lending Officer.
“We are pleased to recognize Joleen with this promotion,” said Tascarella. “With her knowledge of residential lending and commitment to our community, Joleen has proven to be an instrumental part of our lending division. We look forward to watching her grow as she settles into this new role.”
As Residential Mortgage Team Leader, Banking Officer, DiBartolo will manage Pathfinder Bank’s residential lending sales team. In addition, DiBartolo will originate mortgage loans, promote Pathfinder Bank to the local real estate market and help identify and serve the community’s needs.
DiBartolo joined Pathfinder Bank in 2006, and has held various roles within the area of residential lending including Residential Closing Coordinator, Loan Processor, Loan Underwriter and Residential Lender.
DiBartolo resides with her husband, Jason, and her two children, Austin and Sophia, in Fulton. In her spare time, DiBartolo is an active member of Pathfinder Bank’s Money Smart Leadership Team and sits on the Board of Directors for Oswego County Child Advocacy Center and Central New York Mortgage Bankers Association. DiBartolo also enjoys spending time with her family, attending Fulton youth sporting events and live music.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York state chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The Bank has ten full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
