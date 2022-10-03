DiBartolo named Residential Mortgage Team Leader, Banking Officer

Joleen DiBartolo

OSWEGO – Joleen DiBartolo has been named Residential Mortgage Team Leader, Banking Officer at Pathfinder Bank, according to Ron G. Tascarella, First Vice President, Chief Lending Officer.

“We are pleased to recognize Joleen with this promotion,” said Tascarella. “With her knowledge of residential lending and commitment to our community, Joleen has proven to be an instrumental part of our lending division. We look forward to watching her grow as she settles into this new role.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.