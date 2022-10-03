WATERTOWN — DICK’s Sporting Goods plans to start construction of a new 50,000-square-foot store in Towne Center, the sprawling retail center on Route 3 with Target as the anchor store.
Tim Freitag, project manager for Bohler engineering, Albany, presented plans for the new store to the town planning board on Monday.
The store would be situated next to Target.
DICK’s plans “to hit the ground running this spring” with construction, Mr. Freitag told the planning board.
For years, DICK’s has been an anchor store in the Salmon Run Mall and would presumably close that location.
Last week, a spokesman for Pyramid Management Group, the Syracuse company that owns the mall, had no comment about the store closing and moving to the plaza.
DICK’s would purchase the land for the store from COR Development Co., the Syracuse developer that owns Towne Center.
“They’re going to own and operate the facility,” Mr. Freitag said.
“That’s good,” planning board co-chair Thomas E. Boxberger said. “It makes sense.”
The front of the store would face Route 3. As part of the plans, a 243-space parking lot would be created in front of the store.
Mr. Boxberger asked for the sporting goods chain to “dress up” the side of the building that runs back to Beaver Meadows apartments so it would not be “just a long blank wall.”
Back when the plaza was first purposed in 2004 to 2006, that spot was slated for an unspecified large retail store but never went forward, presumably because of some bedrock issues, Mr. Freitag said.
Because of that, a traffic study and plans for stormwater runoff were already worked out during that planning process, he said.
The sporting goods chain hopes to iron out a few other issues, including whether a zoning variance would be needed for a frontage setback, by the end of the year, Mr. Freitag said.
The town planning board has scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 7.
In 2017, COR proposed a 12,500-square-foot building that would contain a series of retail storefronts at that exact spot in Towne Center where the DICK’s store would be built, but those plans never came to fruition.
