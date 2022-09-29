Towne Center eyed for DICK’s sports store

A customer carries a purchase while exiting a DICK’s Sporting Goods store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Aug. 18, 2016. Sean Proctor/Bloomberg

WATERTOWN — The owner of Towne Center has requested that site plans for a DICK’s Sporting Goods store be put on the agenda for the next planning board meeting on Tuesday.

Pamela D. Desormo, the town planning board’s co-chair, said she got a call a few weeks ago from plaza owners COR Development Co. for a 50,000-square-foot store that would be built on vacant land next to the Target store, the plaza’s anchor tenant.

