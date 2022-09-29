WATERTOWN — The owner of Towne Center has requested that site plans for a DICK’s Sporting Goods store be put on the agenda for the next planning board meeting on Tuesday.
Pamela D. Desormo, the town planning board’s co-chair, said she got a call a few weeks ago from plaza owners COR Development Co. for a 50,000-square-foot store that would be built on vacant land next to the Target store, the plaza’s anchor tenant.
Mrs. Desormo told the COR representative that she’d put the proposal on the agenda and that the company could bring the site plans on the day of the planning board meeting for a preliminary presentation.
She has not heard from anyone from COR since then, so she does not know the status of the store’s plans. She assumes that COR will be at the meeting.
For years, DICK’s has operated a store in the Salmon Run Mall as an anchor that generates a good share of traffic there.
The mall is owned by Salmon Run Shopping Center LLC, a subsidiary of Pyramid Cos., Syracuse.
“We have no comment at this time,” said Aiden J. McGuire, director of corporate communications at Pyramid Management Group.
Several years ago, DICK’s threatened to move to Towne Center but it was later considered a negotiating ploy to get a better deal at the mall.
In 2017, COR proposed a 12,500-square-foot building that would contain a series of retail storefronts at that exact spot in Towne Center where the DICK’s store would be built, but those plans never came to fruition.
Kate Johnson, an attorney with COR, did not return a reporter’s calls for comment Thursday evening.
