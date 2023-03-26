WATERTOWN — Becky Leon knew she had to do something when her basement became full of merchandise on pallets that she acquired through online liquidation auctions.

So the businesswoman and Fort Drum nurse decided to go the retail route about a month ago.

New retailer offers big discounts

The Pallet Place is stocked with all kinds of goods including toys, electronics, small appliances, clothing, household goods and baby gear. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
New store owner Becky Leon has also been on the local craft show circuit selling “Light Balls” — decorative spherical-shaped pieces that light up. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
