LOWVILLE — Six community leaders with diverse backgrounds and ideas are being sought for the new Community Economic Development Fund program committee in Lewis County.
The fund was established to ensure communities throughout the county could benefit from large-scale renewable energy project money being that less than half of the towns and villages have the terrain needed to attract such projects and form their own agreements.
Projects that “grow businesses, enhance individual communities and strengthen our local economy through thoughtful risk-taking, building community partnerships and making wise investments” will be supported with the fund according to Naturally Lewis, the economic development umbrella for the county and the committee will be a free-standing entity to steer the focus of funding each year and to select proposals to receive the monetary support with final approval by the Development Corporation board.
“The intent is to create a committee of community members with as much diversity as possible, with people who live in different locations around the county, do different types of work, people of different ages, genders, ethnicities,” said Naturally Lewis Executive Director Brittany Davis, “We want to make the committee not (Development Corporation) board members, not IDA board members, but people around the county who have an interest and would be good at thinking about how the fund could best be used.”
Committee members can serve up to nine years in three-year terms and will be responsible for deciding what proposals will be funded while guiding the focus of funding opportunities and schedules each year. Committee meeting are likely to be quarterly at first, Mrs. Davis said.
The fund, which was the brainchild of county Industrial Development Corporation board members, has resulted from the work of the Lewis Count Development Corporation board which will be administering the fund, she said.
It will initially contain $150,000 annually from Invenergy’s Number Three Wind Farm and although originally it would have consisted entirely of money through agreements with large-scale renewable energy companies, but the idea has evolved over time and the inclusion of funding from small-scale renewable projects like community solar farms and tribute estate contributions by the families in honor of their loved ones or through estate planning are all in the works for other revenue streams for resources to reach more communities according to Mrs. Davis.
Once formed, the committee will plan the funding round in 2023.
Applications to join the committee are being accepted until June 17 on the Community Economic Development Fund page under the “initiatives” tab at www.naturallylewis.com/
