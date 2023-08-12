In the wake of recent severe weather across the country, the state Department of Motor Vehicles is warning consumers to take precautions in the weeks and months ahead against unintentionally purchasing vehicles damaged by flooding.

According to a DMV media release, the agency checks the history of every vehicle being registered in New York and will alert consumers if they have purchased a vehicle with a history of flood damage; however, the DMV is encouraging buyers to do their due diligence before purchasing a vehicle online, in a private sale or from a used vehicle dealer.

