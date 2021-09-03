MORRISTOWN — A Dollar General store is currently being built on State Highway 37 in the town of Morristown and is expected to be open sometime this winter.
The store site is located just outside the village, slightly across from the Parkway Express store at 3681 State Highway 37. The site has been cleared and construction has begun for the Dollar General project.
Katie Ellison, senior manager of Dollar General Corporation Public Relations, confirmed that the store was being built and added that while they hope it will be open for business this winter, its opening date may change.
“At this time, a store opening is slated for this winter, but understand that construction progress may alter this date,” said Ellison.
According to Ellison, Dollar General sells quality, name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, she added.
The latest Dollar General store will join locations in Ogdensburg, Hammond, Heuvelton,, Gouverneur, Canton, Waddington, Massena, Madrid, Colton, Norwood, Harrisville and Hopkinton in St. Lawrence County.
Ellison said that Morristown was chosen after taking a number of factors into consideration.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options,” she said.
Ellison stated that the Morristown location will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store.
“Anyone interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development and the ability to further their career through our growing organization may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers,” said Ellison.
