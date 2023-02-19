Dollar General donates books to commemorate opening of new store near Great Bend

West Carthage Elementary PTO treasurer, Jamye Montressor; school principal Jamie Sweeney; Dollar General District Manager Michelle Tylor; and Catherine Petrie, Great Bend store manager, display some of the 100 books the variety store donated to the school in commemoration of the opening of the new store on Route 3.

WEST CARTHAGE — In celebration of the opening of its new store at 32270 State Route 3, just outside Great Bend, Dollar General donated 100 books to West Carthage Elementary PTO.

School principal Jamie Sweeney said the books would be distributed through the school’s “New Book, New Year” program, through which each student in pre-kindergarten to fourth grade is given a grade-appropriate book of their choosing at the beginning of the calendar year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.