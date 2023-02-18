WEST CARTHAGE — In celebration of the opening of its new store at 32270 State Route 3, just outside Great Bend, Dollar General donated 100 books to West Carthage Elementary PTO.
School principal Jamie Sweeney said the books would be distributed through the school’s “New Book, New Year” program, through which each student in pre-kindergarten to fourth grade is given a grade-appropriate book of their choosing at the beginning of the calendar year.
“Getting free books is always great,” said Jamye Montressor, West Carthage Elementary PTO treasurer. “We are happy to be able to put books into the hands of children.”
The book donation was done in partnership with the Kellogg Company as part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
The press release states that Dollar General, “strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.”
Dollar General district manager Michelle Taylor said the company is committed to supporting literacy.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in 1993 to honor James Luther “J.L.” Turner, a founder of J.L. Turner and Son, the forerunner of Dollar General. The late Mr. Turner quit school when his father died unexpectedly and only had a third-grade education.
Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the Route 3 store are invited to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
“Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education,” states the press release.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
The Great Bend store is now open and is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people. The variety store sells household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Carthage store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a prepared statement. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
