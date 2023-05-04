This overview map of the lot to be subdivided from agricultural land in the town of Martinsburg outlines where a new Dollar General store will be constructed now that the town planning board granted conditional approval. Provided image

GLENFIELD — Dollar General is one step closer to building a new location on Route 12 halfway between the Lowville and Lyons Falls stores after gaining conditional approval from the Martinsburg Town Planning Board Wednesday night.

About a dozen people attended the meeting and public hearing about the proposed store, two of whom submitted letters that were read into the record, according to town clerk Mary Kelley.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.