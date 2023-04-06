LOWVILLE — The Martinsburg Planning Board started the approval process for Dollar General’s new site in Glenfield Wednesday night.

The 2.13-acre lot belongs to Michael and Violet Colwell and is situated directly across Route 12 from the couple’s fresh produce market, Colwell’s Farm Market and Garden Center.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.