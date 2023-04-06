LOWVILLE — The Martinsburg Planning Board started the approval process for Dollar General’s new site in Glenfield Wednesday night.
The 2.13-acre lot belongs to Michael and Violet Colwell and is situated directly across Route 12 from the couple’s fresh produce market, Colwell’s Farm Market and Garden Center.
Because Mr. Colwell also heads the planning board, he handed over the gavel to board member Gordon Yancey to lead the discussion on the location from the proposal given by Michael S. Coon, project engineer for Architectural & Engineering Design Associates, Plattsburgh.
As currently designed, the building would be 10,760 square feet and has the entrance and exit on Route 1. A considerable amount of the discussion was around the potential hazard created because of the speed of traffic on the main thoroughfare and concerns about state Department of Transportation rules on these egresses.
Mr. Yancey and other board members suggested the engineers look into making the main entrance to the parking lot on Solomon Road, which also borders the property, because the dead-end road has very little traffic with only one residence at the end about a quarter mile down the road.
Mr. Coon said the board’s safety concerns and recommendation will be taken back to the project developer, Utah-based Seville Development LLC, for consideration and design modifications.
He also said that Dollar General “is evaluating the size of the buildings to match the communities so there’s a chance when we come back for the public hearing this could be a 12,000 square foot building.”
The planning board performed the environmental review and found that there would be no impact except for on agricultural land, where there will be a “medium” impact because the 2.6 acres are part of the larger property used to grow corn. Mr. Colwell said the farm that leases the land to grow there is a large operation that he believes will not be hurt by the change in use for such a small amount of land.
The next steps will be Lewis County’s review of the special-use permit for the project followed by a public hearing to be held before the next planning board meeting.
The property will need to be subdivided to accommodate the sale to Seville following the county’s feedback on the special-use permit.
This will be the seventh dollar general in the county if the project comes to fruition, with two stores — in Lyons Falls and Lowville — about 7 miles away.
