Dollar General sinks as fizzling sales spur new forecast cut

A Dollar General store in Taylorsville, Kentucky. Luke Sharrett/Blooomberg

Dollar General, already on track for its first annual share decline, plunged again after slashing its profit forecast for the second straight quarter amid new signs that the discount retailer is losing ground to rivals.

Rising labor costs and efforts to tame inventory growth will crimp profit in the coming months, and annual earnings will tumble as much as 34% on a per-share basis, the discount retailer said Thursday as it reported financial results. Dollar General had previously said the measure wouldn’t fall more than 8%, while Wall Street had been projecting a drop of about 6%.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.