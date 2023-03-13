MARTINSBURG — Dollar General has pulled its application to build a store on a Glenfield property on State Route 12.
The company deemed the 2.2-acre site unsuitable after realizing the soil of the plot belonging to town Supervisor Terrence J. Thisse is shale-heavy and not suitable for the 10,760-foot store intended for construction, as reported at the town’s planning board meeting earlier this month by the company, according to town Clerk Mary Martin.
The company is still looking for other locations and had one they considered proposing in the same meeting to keep the project from derailing for too long, however, the landowner of that property had not yet agreed to the potential sale.
The application filed by Scott Davison of the Utah-based developer Seville Development LLC in February was approved with conditions by the Lewis County Planning Board as well and a public hearing on the special land use permit required that had been scheduled for the night of the town planning board meeting was cancelled.
If a suitable location is found and approved, construction is expected to take six months.
