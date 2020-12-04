DEXTER — The town of Hounsfield is getting a second Dollar General store.
Construction should soon start on a 9,100-square-foot Dollar General store at Route 180 and Foster Park Road, near Route 12F and on the former site of the Burns nursery.
Planning Board chair Yvonne M. Podvin thought she and the board were going to get backlash when a public hearing was held for the project.
“No one showed up at all,” she said, adding she was surprised there was no opposition this time.
That’s compared to when some residents expressed opposition before a Dollar General store was built on Route 3, just outside of Sackets Harbor, several years ago.
A different company, Capital Growth Buckhalter, Birmingham. Ala., is the developer this time.
Town planners put more restrictions on this store than they did the first time on Route 3.
“They have to make it fit in and make it look nice,” she said.
Planners are requiring clapboard be installed on all four sides of the building, not just the front as was the case the first time.
The planning board chair explained that property owners will be able to see the back of the building, while motorists passing by from both sides also will see the sides.
Route 3 is a scenic by-way, she said.
Fencing must be installed to prevent the view of the building’s mechanics and more intricate landscaping and trees must be included in the project.
The site plans were approved in October.
Daniel Griffiths and Jason Lang of Griffiths Engineering, Binghamton, represented the developer during the site plan process.
Mr. Griffiths referred all questions to the developer. Steven Camp, who submitted the application on behalf of the developer, could not be reached for comment.
Capital Growth Buckhalter, a real estate development firm, has developed about 700 Dollar General stores in 13 states during the last 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.