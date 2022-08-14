CLAYTON — Dollar General has withdrawn its proposal to build a store in Clayton.

The company, with headquarters in Tennessee, had proposed the idea earlier this year, and the location was set to be near the corner of Graves and State streets. It was met with swift opposition from the public, and local officials were going to require the developers to build a structure that upheld the integrity of the local architecture.

