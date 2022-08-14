CLAYTON — Dollar General has withdrawn its proposal to build a store in Clayton.
The company, with headquarters in Tennessee, had proposed the idea earlier this year, and the location was set to be near the corner of Graves and State streets. It was met with swift opposition from the public, and local officials were going to require the developers to build a structure that upheld the integrity of the local architecture.
“We did not want a big yellow sign and steel building in the village,” said Doug Rogers, chair of the joint town and village planning board.
The planning board in February was in the early stages of hearing a proposal to develop a store in the area lined with the fire department, Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service and the school bus garage.
Residents argued against the proposal, citing the existing Family Dollar on James Street and saying that a new store on a street full of first responder agencies would result in safety issues. They also said that, unlike other north country towns and villages that could benefit from having a retail or grocery store, Clayton holds its own in those categories.
In February, Mr. Rogers said he and other board members were aware of residents opposing the project.
Officials sent the developers some design options, and between the high cost of adhering to those, as well as the community’s opposition, they decided to withdraw the plan.
