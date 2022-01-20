Double Play Sports opens training center in Lowville
LOWVILLE — With the eventual dream of combining all components under one roof, Double Play Sports has opened a new location in downtown Lowville.
Joining the Community Center on State Street and the Fitness Center on Utica Boulevard, the newly opened training center in the former furniture store on Shady Avenue offers batting cages and a golf simulator as well as space for wrestling and a climbing wall.
In keeping with the Double Play Fitness and Community Center mission “to improve the quality of life for Lewis County residents through various health and wellness activities,” the new center offers programs for the entire family to improve the quality of life, said Dan Myers the nonprofit’s executive director.
The new center provides residents with athletic facilities and opportunities to train beyond the Lowville Academy campus.
Groups or individuals can book the batting cages or golf simulator in 30-minute increments. There are also opportunities for lessons, programs and parties.
For more information about Double Play Sports, visit doubleplaycc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.