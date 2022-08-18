WATERTOWN — The president of the Downtown Business Association says the group hasn’t been this busy since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The DBA is working on several projects at the same time just as it’s putting together the organization’s first fall festival after two years.
“We’re really busy,” DBA President Joseph A. Wessner said. “With everything going on downtown, this is the best time to do it.”
The DBA aims to cultivate the economic growth of downtown Watertown by creating an inviting, dynamic and sustainable business district.
Last month, the DBA started holding a “Maker’s Market,” a kind of craft market, along Public Square. Organizers have had between 10 and 15 different vendors every week, selling everything from knitted items to furniture under tents along the sidewalk.
“We wanted to make it visual so people see it and stop to explore what’s going on,” he said.
They put together the markets this summer to get all of the kinks out, with plans that it can be bigger and better next year. They are held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through next month.
Mr. Wessner hopes to get the market so successful that a Christmas village can be done during the holidays in about two or three years.
This year, the annual fall festival, which will be on Oct. 8, is moving to Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk, where they’ve begun a massive mural gallery along the retaining wall.
The festival will celebrate local arts in Watertown.
For 20 years, the fall festival was held along the north side of Public Square.
Now called the Local Arts Fall Festival, craft vendors, food, music and street artists will converge along the picturesque city-owned park overlooking the Black River.
The DBA board also wants to know what people think about downtown and what they would like to see happen there. The DBA is conducting a survey to find out what kinds of businesses and restaurants that they’d like to see downtown.
The organization also wants to hear from people about where they’d like to see downtown be in five years and 10 years, Mr. Wessner said.
“We’ve been working on all of this during the past two years,” he said.
All of these efforts are coming at a time when downtown is going through a renaissance, he said.
Next Friday, the third block party of the summer will be held on Public Square. Hundreds of people attended the first two.
More businesses have moved into downtown over the past year.
Work on the historic Paddock Arcade’s exterior began this week.
The YMCA’s $27.5 million aquatics center project is underway and a $3.6 million streetscape project along Court Street and sections of Franklin and Coffeen streets started a couple of weeks ago.
The DBA plans to revisit the issue of turning the organization into a Downtown Business District, which would allow the hiring of an executive director and expand its activities.
Two years ago, the Business Improvement District stalled after some property owners came out to oppose the plan, citing costs to businesses.
But some of the ideas have been accomplished to show that downtown could be improved if it was implemented, Mr. Wessner said.
“We’ll continue to work on it,” he said, adding that people are optimistic where downtown is headed.
