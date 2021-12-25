CANTON — Downtown Canton bustled with holiday spirit on Christmas Eve.
Lights and garlands festooned the trees ascending Main Street, and businesses were populated with last-minute shoppers.
“It’s been a lot busier than usual, which is really great,” said Aurora N. Belmont, a clerk at Nature’s Storehouse, 21 Main St. “We have a lot of people buying our chocolates and candles and other stocking-stuffers, such as tea.”
For the holiday season, she said Nature’s stocked special coffee roasts from St. Lawrence Valley Roasters, as well as peppermint chocolates and gingerbread.
“We have great music, atmosphere and food,” she said of her favorite part about working during the holidays.
Over at Grasse River Outfitters, 45 Main St., customers swooped in to buy gifts for those inclined to the outdoors.
“It’s been pretty busy with people coming to buy gifts for the holidays,” said employee Autumn A. Crabtree. “Mostly people are coming in for last-minute gifts for the outdoors lover.”
She said popular items this season have been apparel from Patagonia.
People also shopped for apparel at Luna Boutique, 18 Park St.
“Business is going really well this holiday season,” said Luna owner Hailey M. Hodge. “We are incredibly grateful for the success we have had this holiday season given the challenging circumstances of the pandemic.”
“We aspire to continue being a safe and welcoming space for all ages and remain inclusive for all sizes,” she added. “We want to help everyone curate their own individual style while helping with fit and self assurance.”
Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, 53 Main St., was also busy on Christmas Eve, mostly with men who forgot to get gifts and needed them last minute, according to Executive Director Jill Breit.
“A lot of people have chosen to shop locally, and we’re very grateful for that since we sell local handmade products,” she said.
One of the hot-selling gifts this season has been up-cylced mittens, she said, which are made from old textiles.
“We sell a lot of scarves and hats too, as well as some food items like honey, syrup, or chocolate that people put in gift baskets,” she said.
Ms. Breit also thanked patrons “for stepping forward and helping support us after two very difficult years of the pandemic.”
“It really helped us end the year on a positive note,” she said.
