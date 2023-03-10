WEST CARTHAGE — A Downtown Economic Resiliency Strategy completed in consultation with MRB Group will be discussed at 5:30 p.m. March 22, at the West Carthage Community Room 61 High St.
The plan covers the municipalities of Carthage, West Carthage, Wilna and Champion. There will be an opportunity to learn about the strategy overview, plan purpose and process, key findings and to ask questions. The plan is available for review on the West Carthage website: www.villageofwestcarthage.org.
