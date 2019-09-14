MASSENA — A floral shop on the corner of Andrews and West Orvis streets has reached a milestone — it’s celebrating its 15th year in business.
Downtown Florist has been serving the community since 2005 at its 67 Andrews St. location, the former site of a long-vacant gas station and at one time, a church. It’s one of two florist shops in the village, along with Verville’s Flowers.
“It was just a passion of mine,” said Patty Wells, who opened the shop with her husband, Kenny.
Mrs. Wells attended the Vermont Academy of Floral Design to learn the skills required to manage a successful florist business. She and Shelly LaBarge, the lead designer and wedding coordinator, have 35 combined years of experience.
“If you like what you do, you will never work a day,” she said.
Downtown Florist offers floral arrangements for all occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings or sympathy, designed to accommodate all price ranges. The selections can be viewed at their shop or on their website, Downtownfloristofmassena.com. They deliver to the Massena and surrounding communities.
“Our kind and caring staff will assist with all your floral needs and any special orders,” Mrs. Wells said.
They also offer gourmet chocolates, dish gardens/plants, stuffed animals, gifts, solar crosses and angels, silk memorial hanging baskets and silk saddle memorials.
“Downtown Florist flourishes by keeping up with the latest floral trends and providing excellent customer service,” she said.
That’s been the secret to the shop’s longevity, according to Mrs. Wells, who said none of their achievements would have been possible without the support of the community.
“We feel very grateful, very blessed. We thank the community for their continued support,” she said. “It has been a pleasure serving and supporting the community and surrounding areas through these years.”
The florist shop will be holding a Customer Appreciation Day on Oct. 24, with free refreshments and a drawing for a holiday giveaway, a holiday centerpiece of the winner’s choice. The Downtown Florist Facebook page, at http://wdt.me/stkSs4, lets customers know about future giveaways and specials.
Downtown Florist is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
