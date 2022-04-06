MASSENA — Participants in the village’s first Downtown Revitalization Initiative public engagement meeting had an opportunity to share their views of the pluses and minuses of downtown Massena.
Participants took part in breakout sessions to discuss questions posed to them regarding different aspects of the downtown core.
Making use of the Grasse River, hosting events to draw people downtown, bringing more businesses downtown and reimagining downtown as it once was were the main subjects discussed by some breakout group members.
“I would say my favorite thing would be downtown’s potential. I really do agree and I really do enjoy the river that goes right through the middle, and I think that has great potential,” said Bill Webb, who lives in Cornwall, Ontario, but works in Massena. “I would think everybody loves the river, and I would really like to see some dining that backs up to the river, such as Maxfields in Potsdam.”
One group member suggested rafting along the river, but Nathan Lashomb said that might not be possible at certain times of the year.
“We did have a couple of gentlemen from Cornwall that do professional kayaking and then also a couple from Canton. They do tend to hit the rapids at certain times of the year, but the river really is at its strongest around the April time frame,” Mr. Lashomb said. “So, it would be a very niche time frame when things like that could happen. Being here for as long as I remember, in the summertime when you get the most tourism, it’s pretty low, unless of course there was a way to fix the weir in the river.”
Bringing more businesses and activities downtown was also discussed.
“I left Massena 27 years ago and, when I came back, I opened two businesses downtown. Like a lot of people said, I remember Massena from the ’70s and ’80s, and it was very walkable. There was a lot of commerce downtown and I want to see that come back. I enjoy the convenience of having all of my banking, post office, attorneys, accountants, everything I need is within walking distance of my office,” Toby Violi said.
“I have control of three other locations next to me and I would like to see everything continuing to fill the actual downtown corridor with retail to restaurants and bring more walking traffic down there,” he added.
Donald Lucas recalled when downtown was the gathering spot.
“All the kids in high school used to hang around on the town hall steps and there were town dances. You as a parent were parked down the street and keeping an eye on kids and you might even keep an eye on your neighbor’s kid,” he said. “I’ve had numerous conversations with the older generation and that’s the way it was. And the people that hung around and watched their kids’ social activities frequented the pizza shops, the bars or whatever. We need to get people downtown, so part of the enhancement should go towards making the Main Street more comfortable for those to hang out on Friday.”
Mr. Webb agreed.
“Really, we cannot deny the fact that downtown Massena would be very much more desirable if there was some sort of cultural, artistic type of center that held musical performances or plays. That would be something, if it was professionally done, that I would pay serious money to go see. I would say Massena has got to do a better job and they can draw people to musical festivals downtown or any sort of festival from an art festival to a blues festival to cheese festival,” he said.
“I would like to see the downtown go back the way it was when I was a kid growing up, when the heartbeat of the community was downtown,” Marty Miller said. “I think that’s really important moving forward, and I think a lot of other people have the same picture.”
Patricia Wilson said housing opportunities are also important.
“We have a lot of low-income housing in the community. We need more mid-range-level housing that would get professionals that would live and work in the downtown core and spend their money there,” she said. “The other thing is event-related things whether those are free things, whether they’re the dances, whether they’re the theater, whatever it is as long as it’s something that will encourage people to come down, spend some time and money.”
Mr. Webb suggested they also need to address the needs of the younger generation.
“There’s not one teen meeting place or one thing to do downtown. So, I can’t see drawing many teenagers or young people if there aren’t those types of activities for those age groups to do,” he said.
“There is the Horizons Center downtown. That’s actually located right next to the town hall,” Monique Chatland said.
“I’m sure that is a super cool place,” Mr. Webb said, “but as a teenager, I would not be going to some place that is called a youth center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.