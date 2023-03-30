WATERTOWN — Planner Geoffrey T. Urda hopes that the city’s $3.6 million streetscape project will be completed in time for one of the downtown block parties this summer.
He envisions a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a big celebration and lots of people in attendance.
“It would be a celebration of how far downtown has come in the past 10 years,” he said.
Work resumes Monday, with the street project slated to be finished by the end of the upcoming construction season. The project is about half done.
The streetscape improvements are occurring on Court Street, the 200 blocks of Coffeen and Franklin streets, and the area on Washington Street that surrounds the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument.
The project began last July, with work continuing through the fall until more inclement weather arrived.
CCI Companies Inc., Canastota, is the general contractor on the project.
Working from the western end of Court Street toward Public Square, crews will be finishing up new sidewalk extensions and widening this spring.
The street also will be resurfaced after milling and filling work. New decorative lighting will be installed. An underground National Grid vault also needs to be removed in front of the Globe building.
The parking situation will change on Court Street. The work along Court Street includes reverse-angled parking, which will be new for Watertown.
“It’ll be better and far safer than what we have before,” Mr. Urda said, stressing that it’s not as safe to back out of a space as is the case now.
Lachenauer Plaza, near the conjunction of Court Street, Public Square and Arsenal Street, is also going through major improvements. A new fountain will be installed at the plaza.
On Washington Street, the sidewalk and crosswalk, near the Flower Monument, will be enhanced.
To prevent motor vehicles from smashing into it, new barriers will be part of that work to the monument.
The streetscape project is part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program that was awarded in 2017.
Last fall, new sidewalks and curbing were installed along Franklin Street as part of the DRI streetscape project.
The city was awarded $1.6 million in DRI funding for the streetscape project and plans to use $1.75 million of its $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Other funding comes from a $250,000 grant from National Grid.
