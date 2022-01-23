Syracuse — Downtown Syracuse will soon get its first independent bookstore in 30 years.
Parthenon Books is scheduled to open at 335-337 S. Salina St. on April 1, though the exact date could vary depending on the availability of construction supplies, said developer Steve Case of Acropolis Realty Group.
The location within Case’s Acropolis Center building was occupied by Rainbow Kids, a children’s clothing store, until it closed a year ago at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Case said the 5,000-square-foot bookstore will sell new books, as well as a selection of used books. It also will have a cafe that will sell coffee, snacks and light lunches, he said.
“It’s something that I’ve been thinking about and wanting to do for a while,” he said. “I love to travel, and when I go to places, my favorite thing to do is a bookstore and a coffee shop.”
The last independent bookstore downtown was Economy Book & Stationery Store at 317 S. Salina St. It went out of business in 1992 after 57 years downtown.
Downtown’s last bookstore, Waldenbooks, operated at 339 S. Salina St. until it closed in 1996. Waldenbooks was part of a national chain that was owned by Kmart.
The Downtown Committee of Syracuse included a bookseller on its “retail wish list” in the fall of 2021. The list is updated annually to identify new opportunities in the downtown retail market and is based partly on a bi-annual survey of downtown residents and national trends.
Bookstore sales in the U.S. made a comeback in 2021. Through November 2021, bookstore sales were $7.83 billion, up 39.8% over the comparable period in 2020, according to preliminary estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, per Publishers Weekly.
Selena Giampa, who will manage Parthenon Books, said the surge in book sales is probably tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. People spending more time at home because of the pandemic are being drawn to books to pass the time. Having a physical book rather than a digital version on an electronic device is comforting to many, she said.
“People like having books in their hands,” she said.
Giampa has worked in office management the last 10 years. But prior to that, she worked at Borders bookstore in the Carousel Center, Books & Melodies on James Street and the Onondaga County Public Library.
She said running an independent bookstore has been a dream of hers.
“Book people are book people,” she said. “We love to read books, and I like matching people up with things that will inspire them.”
