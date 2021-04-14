WATERTOWN — Another round of downtown building facade improvements will soon start moving forward, thanks this time to funding the city received from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program in 2017.
Plans call for sprucing up building exteriors in and around Public Square this construction season, but some of the work began last year, most notably the Crystal Restaurant undergoing an extensive facelift to the iconic landmark at 87 Public Square.
The Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, is overseeing the DRI facade program, while Neighbors of Watertown Inc. is arranging the work with contractors.
Over the past decade or so, the city completed other facade improvements on a slew of buildings with state funding from other state programs.
This time, as many as 14 buildings could undergo $696,000 in facade improvements, of which at least $400,000 in money from the city’s $10 million award could be used.
The Watertown Trust’s DRI committee met with Neighbors of Watertown Executive Director Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr. on Wednesday morning to talk about the facade program and its strategy this construction season.
Much of the work will include installing awnings and improving lighting and signage, with the projects ranging from $24,000 to $130,000.
“Those are ballpark figures,” Mr. Schweitzer said.
One project — the Musselman Building at 221-231 State St. — is done. Four other buildings, including Riverview Apartments at 234-236 Coffeen St., three facades in a commercial building at 221 State St. and a former restaurant at 63-65 Public Square, could move the quickest to begin.
Several other building exteriors are planned to be renovated, but the list is a bit fluid as Neighbors of Watertown continues to work with owners on the progress of their projects.
The largest project would be spending $130,000 in DRI and owner funding on the Commerce Building at 26-44 Public Square. Local developer Jake Johnson would receive $100,000 in DRI funding and he would kick in $30,000 of his own money on that project.
“Jake is really excited about those awnings,” Mr. Schweitzer said.
The committee also discussed adding about $60,000 to the already $400,000 appropriated in DRI funding. The Watertown Trust has gotten permission from the state Department of State, the agency that oversees the DRI program, to transfer that much money from a DRI rental assistance program because it would be easier to finish up that program by a required 2023 deadline.
While no decision was made about the change Thursday, Mr. Schweitzer said the city could probably receive other state funding for future facade projects through New York Main Street program.
He also mentioned that a new restaurant might be moving into the storefront at 63-65 Public Square. Building owner Vonette T. Monteith is moving back to town and plans to open an eatery in the former Kegler’s Tavern that most recently housed Mr. Bigg’s Restaurant and Bar.
“It’s interesting how many new businesses are popping up during COVID,” he said.
He had no other information about that new venture, but surmised more news will come out soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.